Sept. 10 (UPI) -- The parents of a 19-year-old British motorcyclist who died last year in a vehicle collision with the wife of a U.S. intelligence officer has filed a lawsuit suing the Americans for the wrongful death of their son in a Virginia court.

Charlotte Charles and Tim Dunn filed the wrongful death suit in Alexandria, accusing Anne Sacoolas of killing their son, Harry Dunn, in August of 2019.

The 19-page complaint says Sacoolas, the wife of Jonathan Sacoolas, who is also named as a defendant, was driving her vehicle on the wrong side of a Northamptonshire, England, road when she hit Harry head-on, causing "catastrophic injuries that ultimately led to his death."

The complaint accuses Sacoolas of not calling an ambulance after the collision and leaving Harry "to suffer as he lay face down on the side of the road, afraid of dying, fully conscious with multiple broken bones, including open fractures on both legs and both arms, and internal injuries."

After initially agreeing to cooperate with British authorities, Sacoolas returned to the United States, claiming diplomatic immunity.

Harry's parents said in the lawsuit Wednesday that since Sacoolas has refused to return to Britain and face its justice system, they have brought their case to her.

"Defendant Anne Sacoolas is not immune from suit in the United States," the complaint said, adding her conduct "directly and proximately caused the accident and Harry's subsequent injuries and death."

The complaint adds that Sacoolas' actions continue to have consequences for Harry's parents who have endured "additional pain and suffering" caused by her leaving Britain.

Sacoolas' husband has also been accused due to "vicarious liability" for his wife's conduct while operating a vehicle owned under his name.

The lawsuit follows British police charging Sacoolas with Harry's death in December of 2019, and applied for her extradition, which the United States rejected.

Radd Seiger, an adviser to Harry's parents, said they filed the lawsuit as Sacoolas has avoided prosecution for more than a year.

"You do not get to kill someone and walk away in a rules-based society," he said in a statement.