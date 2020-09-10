Sept. 10 (UPI) -- Longtime Citigroup CEO Michael Corbat will retire after nearly four decades -- and for the first time a woman will lead a major Wall Street bank, the company said Thursday.

Citi said Corbat will retire in February after 37 years, including the last eight as chief executive. He will be succeeded in the post by Jane Fraser.

Officials said Fraser, president of Citi's global consumer banking unit, will immediately join the group's board of directors.

Upon Corbat's departure, Fraser will become the first women to ever lead a "bulge bracket" bank in the United States. The classification is used to describe the world's largest multi-national investment banks that do business with major investors, large companies and governments.

"I am extremely proud of what we have accomplished in the past eight years," Corbat said in a statement. "We completed our transformation from the financial crisis and emerged a simpler, safer and stronger institution."

"I will do everything I can to make all of our stakeholders proud of our firm as we continue to build a better bank and improve our returns," Fraser added.

"We will invest in our infrastructure, risk management and controls to ensure that we operate in a safe and sound manner and serve our clients and customers with excellence."

Corbat's retirement is part of a management shuffle at the United States' third-largest bank. Former Citi President Jamie Forese, the bank's chief financial officer and two top regional officers departed last year.