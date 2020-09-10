Sept. 10 (UPI) -- Two men have filed a civil lawsuit against actor Kevin Spacey, accusing the two-time Oscar winner of sexual assaulting them when they were teenagers.
The accusers in the suit are actor Anthony Rapp and another actor identified only by the initials C.D. Both said they endured psychological damage in abuse from Spacey during the 1980s before he became a well-known Hollywood star.
Rapp first made public accusations against Spacey three years ago, when he said the actor groped and laid on top of him in bed at his apartment in 1986.
C.D. says in the suit he met Spacey in 1981 at an acting class and was assaulted two years later. Like Rapp, C.D. said Spacey took him to his apartment.
Both men say the abuse continued on subsequent occasions. In a final encounter, C.D. says in the lawsuit he rejected Spacey's advances and fled the apartment after the actor tried to force him into sex.
The lawsuit, filed Wednesday in New York Supreme Court in Manhattan, seeks punitive and exemplary damages from Spacey.
In addition to a lengthy Brodway resume, Rapp has appeared in numerous films including A Beautiful Mind, Dazed and Confused and School Ties.
Plaintiffs attorney Peter Saghir said the suit cites New York's Child Victims Act, which extended the state's statute of limitations for child sex abuse. Under the law, child victims of sex abuse can take legal action for the crimes until they are 55 years old.
A different lawsuit that accused Spacey of sexual assault was dismissed in December after the accuser in the case had died. Spacey pleaded not guilty in another case last year that accused him of groping a man in 2016.
Demonstrators participate in #MeToo march against sexual harassment in LA
Actress Elizabeth Perkins (L) joins demonstrators as they took to the streets to confront the culture of sexual violence that has been pervasive throughout Hollywood and has recently come to light through the #MeToo campaign. Perkins later held a sign
that said "James Woods #MeToo." | License Photo
The protest was organized by Tarana Burke, who created the viral hashtag #MeToo after reports
of alleged sexual abuse and sexual harassment by the now disgraced former movie mogul, Harvey Weinstein. Burke created the movement
as a support network for survivors like herself and has said of the global response, "I've seen it happen over and over again in small waves, but to see it happen en masse has been pretty amazing." | License Photo
Since Weinstein's fall from grace many celebrities including Louis C.K.
and Kevin Spacey
have experienced a similar fallout after several allegations come out against them. Spacey will be written out
of his Netflix show "House of Cards" and C.K.'s latest film "I Love, You Daddy" will not be released. | License Photo
Male celebrities have been among the brave to share their own sexual assault stories. Terry Crews recounted
his own experience on Twitter claiming a Hollywood executive groped him at a party and emphasized the scale of the problem, while respecting those who still choose to remain silent. | License Photo
Stories of sexual harassment haven't been limited to Hollywood, with former Fox host Bill O'Reilly
, NPR editor Michael Oreskes
, and now senate candidate Roy Moore
all consumed in scandal surrounding allegations of sexual misconduct. | License Photo
Marchers chants
included, "Survivors united, will never be divided," and "Whatever we wear, wherever we go, yes means yes and no means no."
| License Photo
Women hold signs reading, "'Slut' is attacking women for their right to say yes.'" "'Friend Zone' is attacking women for their right to say, 'No.'" Organizer Brenda Gutierrez (not pictured) said
of the #MeToo movement, "This goes beyond Hollywood," said Brenda Gutierrez, the lead organizer of the march. "I think it's time that we're no longer silenced, no longer shamed and that we can end the stigma and I think that's a big message of this march." | License Photo
Demonstrator and survivor Jozanne Marie (not pictured) told
the Los Angeles Times, "This is a bigger issue, it's all over the world. I'm glad people are talking about it right now," she said. "I'm hopeful this movement will help remove shame. … I believe things are going to change and this is going to set us up for the next generation." | License Photo
Activist and actress Frances Fisher (not pictured) was among those marching and said
of the movement, "There's a tsunami of women and men coming forward for the first time in the history of the world and finally the mainstream media is paying attention," Fisher said. "It's an incredible moment in the history of something that has been endemic in society ever since the cavemen."
| License Photo
California State Senator Connie Leyva (not pictured) made a statement
to the demonstrators saying she would introduce legislation to ban secret settlements in sexual harassment cases, adding, "It's about time, right?" | License Photo
This year has seen a wave of activism in female empowerment beginning with the Women's March
in Washington the day after President Trump's inauguration. | License Photo
