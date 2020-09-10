Sept. 10 (UPI) -- Two men have filed a civil lawsuit against actor Kevin Spacey, accusing the two-time Oscar winner of sexual assaulting them when they were teenagers.

The accusers in the suit are actor Anthony Rapp and another actor identified only by the initials C.D. Both said they endured psychological damage in abuse from Spacey during the 1980s before he became a well-known Hollywood star.

Advertisement

Rapp first made public accusations against Spacey three years ago, when he said the actor groped and laid on top of him in bed at his apartment in 1986.

C.D. says in the suit he met Spacey in 1981 at an acting class and was assaulted two years later. Like Rapp, C.D. said Spacey took him to his apartment.

Both men say the abuse continued on subsequent occasions. In a final encounter, C.D. says in the lawsuit he rejected Spacey's advances and fled the apartment after the actor tried to force him into sex.

The lawsuit, filed Wednesday in New York Supreme Court in Manhattan, seeks punitive and exemplary damages from Spacey.

In addition to a lengthy Brodway resume, Rapp has appeared in numerous films including A Beautiful Mind, Dazed and Confused and School Ties.

RELATED Washington Football Team releases Derrius Guice after domestic violence arrest

Plaintiffs attorney Peter Saghir said the suit cites New York's Child Victims Act, which extended the state's statute of limitations for child sex abuse. Under the law, child victims of sex abuse can take legal action for the crimes until they are 55 years old.

A different lawsuit that accused Spacey of sexual assault was dismissed in December after the accuser in the case had died. Spacey pleaded not guilty in another case last year that accused him of groping a man in 2016.