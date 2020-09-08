Sept. 8 (UPI) -- The United States reported 24,257 cases of COVID-19 over Labor Day Monday, its lowest daily tally since the start of the summer.

According to a live tracker of the virus by Johns Hopkins University, the last time the United States reported fewer than 30,000 infections of the deadly and infectious coronavirus was on June 21 when daily cases were starting to exponentially climb.

Advertisement

The nation also tallied 267 lives lost to the virus, its fewest deaths since 265 people died on July 4, according to the researchers.

The tallies continue a downward trend the country has been experiencing in infections since a peak of more than 77,000 cases counted in a 24-hour period in mid-July.

RELATED Former Temptations lead singer Bruce Williamson dead at 49

However, despite the dropping numbers, the United States is still the sickest country in the world to the pandemic with more than 6.3 million cases and nearly 190,000 deaths.

California, Texas and Florida -- the three sickest states in the nation -- all reported low case numbers on Monday not seen since early to mid-June, according to worldometers.info.

The drop in numbers followed governors the country over urging their citizens to maintain vigilance during the long weekend.

RELATED Democrats call for probe into DeJoy employee campaign contributions

"We need Georgians to be part of the solution not part of the problem over the weekend," Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp warned during a press conference on Friday while urging residents to wear masks and to follow social distancing guidelines. "All this progress can be erased very quickly if we grow complacent, ignore the guidance and public safety measures that we have in place."