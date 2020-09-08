Sept. 8 (UPI) -- There were a little more than 24,000 COVID-19 cases in the United States on Monday, according to updated data from Johns Hopkins University on Tuesday.

The figure is the lowest daily national tally since the start of the summer. There were also 267 deaths on Monday, the lowest toll since early July. The last time the United States reported fewer than 30,000 cases was June 21.

U.S. cases have been on a steady decline since a peak of more than 77,000 in mid-July.

Despite the declining numbers, the United States still has more cases than any other nation. Johns Hopkins data shows 6.301 million cases to date and 189,200 deaths.

California, Texas and Florida -- the states with the most cases -- all reported low figures on Monday not seen since early to mid-June, according to worldometers.info.

The declines followed several governors urging residents to maintain vigilance during the holiday weekend.