Sept. 8 (UPI) -- As federal lawmakers work toward a new coronavirus relief bill, most states have begun or will soon begin giving out some enhanced unemployment payments, in smaller amounts than the $600 that expired in July.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency has so far approved all but four states to provide supplemental federal unemployment payments to Americans who have lost work or had their wages reduced due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

President Donald Trump signed an executive order last month to provide up to $400 in weekly unemployment aid to out-of-work Americans.

Workers in 42 states will receive $300 in weekly federal unemployment benefits for at least three weeks. Four -- Kentucky, Montana, Vermont and West Virginia -- have indicated they will provide an additional $100 for a total of $400 in benefits for those who qualify.

The four states that have not yet been approved are Delaware, Nebraska, Nevada and South Dakota. The government in South Dakota said it won't apply for the aid, noting that about 80% of its workforce has recovered. Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts said he's still analyzing the costs.

Only a few states have already begun paying out the enhanced unemployment payments. Most will begin later this month or October. California, Iowa and Minnesota expect to begin this week or next.

Trump's executive order was met with some resistance from governors who said their state budgets couldn't afford an increase in unemployment payouts for an extended period of time.

The states are giving out the aid as a stopgap measure as House Democrats negotiate with the White House for a new stimulus deal. The House and Senate have come up with separate plans for new COVID-19 relief and last week said they're still far apart on key details.

The Democrats, led by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, have pushed for a sweeping bill that would reintroduce the $600 weekly payments, as well as funding for schools, rental assistance, health providers and small businesses.

The Senate returns from its August recess and will officially gavel back into session on Tuesday afternoon with one of its first items of business being a $500 billion-plus COVID-19 relief proposal led by Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell.

They introduced a "skinny" package last week after lengthy negotiations failed to produce an agreement.

Pelosi and Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer are holding firm on a package worth $2.2 trillion. Senate Republicans, who are negotiating through Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and White House chief of staff Mark Meadows, have put forward a $1 trillion proposal that omits key Democratic demands.

The pared-down Senate proposal includes longer-term enhanced $300-per-week federal unemployment payments, more funding to aid small and medium-sized businesses and legal liability protections for businesses, schools and charities from COVID-19-related lawsuits.

The measure is designed to put pressure on Democrats to agree to some form of coronavirus relief before the election, but Schumer last week ripped the proposal as more "emaciated" than "skinny," calling it "another unacceptable and ineffective attempt at providing relief."

As the Senate returns, it's not yet known if McConnell has enough support for the measure within his own caucus. If he does, a vote is expected Thursday.

Meanwhile, a vote on a temporary government funding bill is also expected this week following an informal agreement late last week between Pelosi and Mnuchin. Both parties committed to a continuing resolution to avoid a shutdown and be free of certain policy riders that have halted progress on other bills while the two sides continue to negotiate on a COVID-19 relief bill.