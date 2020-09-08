Sept. 8 (UPI) -- Rochester, N.Y.'s police chief announced his resignation Tuesday after days of protest in response to the police killing of Daniel Prude.

La'Ron Singletary, who became chief in April 2019, said he's leaving the job after 20 years with the department. The 40-year-old has come under fire in the past week after footage was released of Rochester police officers holding an unarmed man face-down to the ground in March, causing him to die a week later.

The footage prompted outrage from family members and activists who said the police department should learn how to better handle mental health episodes. Others accused the officers of racial bias and excessive force.

Rochester Mayor Lovely Warren also criticized Singletary for his handling of the case, and some community members called for his resignation.

Singletary said the comments "are an attempt to destroy my character and integrity."

"The members of the Rochester Police Department and the Greater Rochester Community know my reputation and know what I stand for," his retirement letter said. "The mischaracterization and the politicization of the actions that I took after being informed of Mr. Prude's death is not based on facts, and is not what I stand for.

The Prude family released body-worn camera footage of his arrest March 23, which they had just received from the police department.

Daniel Prude's arrest came March 23 after his brother, Joe Prude, called police to alert them about the mental health crisis.

Officers discovered Daniel Prude, 41, walking down the street without any clothes on. They alleged he broke windows at a business on the same street.

Witnesses described his actions as erratic before officers arrived.

Video footage shows Daniel Prude complied with officers when they told him to lie on the ground and put his hands behind his back to be handcuffed.

After that, though, he appears to become agitated and attempts to stand up, particularly after they put what's known as a "spit sock" on his head. Police said they used the covering because he repeatedly spat at them and told them he had coronavirus.

Officers then restrained him by leaning on his head, back and feet as he was face-down on the street.

One officer can be seen in the video leaning on Daniel Prude's head for more than 2 minutes, during which time the latter stopped moving and speaking.

He was hospitalized after he stopped breathing and died one week later of complications from "asphyxia in the setting of physical restraint," according to an autopsy report.

The Monroe County Medical examiner ruled the death a homicide and said Daniel Prude's "excited delirium" and ingestion of low levels of PCP played a factor.

The video footage of Daniel Prude's arrest and subsequent death were reminiscent of that of George Floyd, who died May 25 in Minneapolis after a police officer kneeled on his neck for more than 8 minutes. His death sparked protests across the globe against police brutality and racial bias.

Warren suspended seven officers involved in Prude's arrest last week.