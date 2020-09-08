Sept. 8 (UPI) -- For the first time in two decades, farming and agriculture is the business sector that has the most positive perception among Americans, Gallup showed in a poll Tuesday.

In its survey of Americans' views of business and industry, Gallup showed that 69% of respondents said they have a positive view of farming and agriculture.

Advertisement

It's the first time since Gallup first started measuring perception among industries 20 years ago that agriculture was the clear leader.

Second on the list is the grocery industry (63%), the restaurant industry (61%) and the computer industry (56%). The retail, gas and electric and healthcare industries were the only other sectors with approval over 50%.

Healthcare made the largest increase, 13 points, and Tuesday's survey marked the first time it received approval higher than 50%.

Tied for the lowest ranking on the list, with just 30% approval, were the federal government and the sports industry. Advertising and public relations, the pharmaceutical industry and the legal field were next lowest on the list.

"Every type of business and industry has been affected in some way by the coronavirus pandemic, including the economic challenges of reduced consumer demand; the financial expense of implementing increased health and safety measures; and the significant disruption that has occurred to supply chains for many products," Gallup wrote.

Gallup polled more than 1,000 U.S. adults for the survey, which has a margin of error of 5 points.