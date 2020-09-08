Sept. 8 (UPI) -- A tell-all book by Michael Cohen, President Donald Trump's former personal attorney, goes on sale Tuesday -- in which he calls the president a "liar," a "fraud" and a "bully."

Cohen is presently serving a prison sentence in home confinement after pleading guilty in connection with arranging to pay hush money for Trump during the 2016 campaign to two women who said they'd had affairs with Trump.

Cohen's is the latest in a wave of tell-all-style books from various authors, including former national security adviser John Bolton and relative Mary Trump.

"Trump had cheated in the [2016] election, with Russian connivance, as you will discover in these pages, because doing anything -- and I mean anything -- to 'win' has always been his business model and way of life," Cohen writes in the book's forward.

In Disloyal: A Memoir, Cohen describes that Trump dislikes former President Barack Obama so much that he once created a video with an Obama look-a-like that he berates and pretends to fire.

Cohen's book goes on to say that Trump has made a number of inflammatory statements -- including that he admired Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin for his control over Russia, that he personally signed off on a National Enquirer report that smeared 2016 Republican presidential candidate Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas, said Black Americans were "too stupid" to vote for him four years ago and that anti-apartheid icon Nelson Mandela ruined South Africa.

The White House responded to the book by discrediting Cohen -- who was one of Trump's top personal attorneys for more than a decade, between 2006 and 2018, and was often referred to during that time as Trump's "fixer." He was also vice president of the Trump Organization.

"Michael Cohen is a disgraced felon and disbarred lawyer, who lied to Congress," press secretary Kayleigh McEnany said. "He has lost all credibility and it's unsurprising to see his latest attempt to profit off of lies."

Two other Trump-related books are also going on sale Tuesday -- a memoir from former press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders and a book from former FBI agent Peter Strzok, who was criticized for hundreds of text messages he exchanged with FBI attorney Lisa Page during the 2016 presidential campaign. The Trump administration cited the messages to show that the FBI's investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election was politically motivated.