Sept. 8 (UPI) -- Apple announced Tuesday a virtual event on Sept. 15, when it's expected to debut its new Apple Watch and new iPad.

Apple usually unveils new iPhones at its September events, but it will save the announcement for its new iPhone 12, featuring 5G wireless connectivity, for October, Bloomberg reported.

The online-only event will be streamed from the company's website starting at 10 a.m. PDT on Sept. 15.

The public invite for the event sent to the press says, "Time Flies," hinting that the announcement relates to it new Apple Watch.

The company is expected to debut the Apple Watch Series 6, along with its iPad Air and other products.

Updates announced earlier this year to the Apple Watch, include "go to bed" alarms and sleep tracking.

The iPad Air will look more like an iPad Pro with an edge-to-edge screen, Bloomberg reported.

The event for Apple's fall lineup is taking place later than usual, likely due to the the COVID-19 pandemic, with the company saying in its latest earnings call it won't ship its new phones in September.

Apple's shares have risen this year amid higher demand for technology due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Still, prior to the pandemic, Apple reported record earnings for the first fiscal quarter of 2020 on the back of strong iPhone 11 sales, services and wearables.