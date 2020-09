The USS Nimitz (pictured) and USS Princeton were searching for a missing sailor. File Photo by Earl S. Cryer/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 7 (UPI) -- The U.S. Navy said Monday it's searching the North Arabian Sea for a sailor aboard the USS Nimitz reported missing.

A statement from the 5th Fleet said the sailor, whose name was withheld, was reported missing Sunday. They were listed as Duty Status Whereabouts Unknown.

Advertisement

They are attached to the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz. The guided-missile cruiser USS Princeton was assisting in the search.