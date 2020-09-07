Sept. 7 (UPI) -- California Gov. Gavin Newsom declared a state of emergency in response to hundreds of wildfires throughout the state, including one fire officials now say was sparked during a gender-reveal party.

Newsom issued the proclamation for Fresno, Madera and Mariposa counties due to the Creek Fire; San Bernardino County due to the El Dorado Fire; and San Diego County due to the Valley Fire. He said he's also secured emergency funds for Santa Clara, Stanislaus, Santa Cruz, San Mateo, Napa, Nevada, Lake, Solano, Yolo and Monterey counties.

Extreme temperatures, lightning strikes and arid conditions have fostered the growth and spread of wildfires throughout the state for weeks, including several large complexes of individual fires.

They have burned more than a million acres of land, causing several deaths, injuries and evacuations.

The California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection said late Sunday that the El Dorado Fire near Oak Glen was caused by a smoke-generating pyrotechnic device used in a gender-reveal party. The blaze was sparked Saturday morning at the El Dorado Ranch Park in Yucaipa.

Cal Fire said those responsible for sparking fires could be held criminally or financial responsible.

As of late Sunday, the fire had consumed more than 7,000 acres and was 5% contained.

The Creek Fire was sparked Friday northeast of Shaver Lake. The fast-moving fire stranded some 200 campers at the Mammoth Pool Reservoir after blocking the only road to safety. Emergency officials used military helicopters to rescue those trapped by the flames.

As of late Sunday, the blaze consumed 73,000 acres and was 0% contained.

In Southern California, the Valley Fire has prompted evacuations in San Diego County. The blaze, started Saturday, consumed 9,800 acres and was 1% contained as of late Sunday.

Some of the largest complexes of fire have neared containment in recent days, including the SCU Lightning Complex, which is nearly 400,000 acres and 92% contained, and the LNU Lightning Complex, which was 375,000 acres and 91%.