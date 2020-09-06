Officials told those at the Mammoth Pool Reservoir to shelter in place and jump in the water if necessary as the Creek Fire exploded in size in the Sierra National Forest late Saturday. The reservoir is about 90 miles northeast of Fresno, Calif.

The Madera County Sheriff's Office said that 150 people were trapped at the Mammoth Pool campground as flames blocked the only road to safety.

Military helicopters have been used to rescue those trapped by the flames and transfer them to hospitals in Fresno.

The Fresno Fire Department stated that 63 people have been rescued thus far, with 12 patients suffering severe to moderate injuries. The remaining 51 patients have minor or no injuries.

The Creek Fire is burning near the San Joaquin River and the communities of Big Creek and Huntington Lake, according to Inciweb.

Around 450 personnel have been assigned to battle the blaze, which has charred 36,000 acres after igniting on Friday evening. The fire is 0 percent contained as of Saturday night, and the cause of the blaze remains under investigation.

"Visitors are advised that there is no access to the Shaver Lake area," according to the fire incident overview on Inciweb.

Mandatory evacuations are in place for the communities of Big Creek, Huntington Lake and Cascadel Woods, and a portion of Highway 168 has been shut down.

"Crews [were] challenged [Saturday] by steep rugged terrain, heavy fuel loading and high temperatures," according to Inciweb.

Record-challenging heat is likely to continue to challenge firefighting efforts early this week, with temperatures soaring into the 100s F across California's Central Valley and 80s and 90s in the higher terrain of the Sierra Nevada.

Forecasters warn that high winds will also be added to the mix early this week and could create a firestorm of activity across California and the balance of the Pacific Coast.