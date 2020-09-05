Japan Coast Guard officers rescue a Filipino crew member of the Gulf Livestock 1 cargo vessel after it sank Wednesay during Typhoon Maysak. Photo courtesy of Japan Coast Guard 10th Regional Coast Guard Headquarters Handout/EPA-EFE

Sept. 5 (UPI) -- Officials suspended their search for the missing crew of a sunken cargo ship off the coast of Japan as another typhoon prepared to strike the country Saturday.

Japan's coast guard announced it rescued a third sailor from the ship Friday night. The Filipino sailor, 30, was found waving for help from a life raft about a mile off Kodakarajima, a small island in Japan's southern Kagoshima prefecture.

Another Filipino sailor was rescued Wednesday night. The Coast Guard said he was in good condition. Officials identified him as the ship's chief officer, Eduardo Sareno.

Sareno told the coast guard one of the ship's engines abruptly stopped, which made the vessel vulnerable to crashing waves and heavy rains during Typhoon Maysak earlier this week.

Another crew member died Friday after he was pulled unconscious from the water that morning.

Rescuers have also spotted dozens of cow carcasses floating in the water.

A New Zealand animal rights group said the incident shows that the export of live animals should not be allowed.

"These cows should have never been at sea," Marianne Macdonald, campaign manager for the animal rights group SAFE NZ, said. "This is a real crisis, and our thoughts are with the families of the 43 crew who are missing with the ship. But questions remain, including why this trade is allowed to continue."

The 12,000-ton cargo ship Gulf Livestock 1 was transporting 6,000 cattle from Napier, New Zealand, to Tanghan, China, when it capsized in the East China Sea about 115 miles west of the Japanese island Amami Oshima on Wednesday during Typhoon Maysak.

Among the crew, 39 were from the Philippines, two from New Zealand and two from Australia.

Typhoon Haishen headed toward the southern cluster of Japanese Okinawa islands with warnings of torrential rainfall and strong gusty winds Saturday. It is expected to hit the area late Sunday or early Monday.

Weather officials have warned people for several days to take shelter and stock up on food and water.

The Japan Meteorological Agency said that Haishen, packing sustained winds of 115 mph winds Saturday, was on course to hit Okinawa by Sunday and later the main southern island of Kyushu.