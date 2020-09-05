Sept. 5 (UPI) -- "Olivia" unseated "Emma" as the most popular name for girls born in the United States in 2019, but "Liam" remained the top contender in U.S.-born boys' names.

The Top 5 names for girls in 2019 were "Olivia," "Emma," "Ava," "Sophia" and "Isabella," all of which ranked in the Top 5 in 2018 as well.

"Emma" had been the most popular girls' name for five years. "Olivia" had been the second-most popular name since 2014 and had been in the Top 5 since 2008 and the Top 10 since 2001, where "Emma" has ranked in the Top 5 girls' names every year since 2002.

The Top 5 names for boys were "Liam," "Noah," "Oliver," "William" and "Elijah."

"Elijah," which was fifth on the list, had not previously cracked the Top 5, but has steadily gained in popularity in recent years.

It ranked seventh in 2018 and made the Top 10 every year since 2016 and in the Top 20 since 2010.

"Liam" has ranked No. 1 every year since 2017.

The Social Security Administration released its annual ranking of baby names Friday.

The names that increased in popularity in 2019 were "Amoura" for baby girls, which was 2,054th in popularity in 2018 and climbed to the 979th spot in 2019. For boys, "Sekani" jumped 6,159 spots -- from 7,031th in 2018 to 872 in 2019.

The SSA also tracks the names that drop in popularity year to year: in 2019 "Emmarie" dropped from the 989th most popular girls' name in 2018 to 1,452 in 2019. For boys, "Jaxtyn" also fell out of the top 1,000, dropping from 774 in 2018 to 1,155 in 2019.

Some names linked with popular culture grew in popularity in 2019, with "Keanu" climbing from the 807th most popular boys' name in 2018 to 630th, while others declined: "Bowie" and "Coen" were both in the top 1,000 boys' names in 2018 but dropped to 1,209 and 1,032 respectively.

"Elon" also dropped out of the boys' top 1,000, from 940th in 2018 to 1,118 in 2019.