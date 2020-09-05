The recall affects the Family Pet, Heartland Farms and Paws Happy Life brands. File Photo courtesy of Sunshine Mills

Sept. 5 (UPI) -- An Alabama-based animal feed company has voluntarily recalled certain dog food products due to elevated levels of mold, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration announced.

Sunshine Mills Inc. said dog food sold under the brands Family Pet, Heartland Farms and Paws Happy Life has aflatoxin at potentially dangerous levels.

The FDA said the Louisiana Department of Agriculture discovered elevated levels of the mold during a routine sampling. No illnesses or deaths linked to the dog food have been reported.

The recall affects 4-, 14- and 28-pound bags of Family Pet Meaty Cuts in beef, chicken and cheese flavors; 14- and 31-pound bags of Heartland Farms Grilled Favorites in beef, chicken and cheese flavors; and 16-pound bags of Paws Happy Life Butcher's Choice dog food.

The FDA said pets that have consumed the affected products should be taken to a veterinarian if they exhibit signs of illness, including sluggishness, reluctance to eat, vomiting, yellowish tint to the eyes or gums, or diarrhea.

Those who have purchased the recalled products should return them to retailers.