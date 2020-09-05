Sept. 5 (UPI) -- Rochester, N.Y., authorities said they arrested 11 people overnight after protests against the police-involved death of Daniel Prude turned violent, injuring three officers.

The Rochester Police Department said it charged three of the arrestees with first-degree rioting, a felony.

Advertisement

Demonstrators gathered late Friday and early Saturday at Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Park to protest the death of Daniel Prude, 41. The Rochester Democrat & Chronicle said more than 2,000 people participated in the protest, which started mostly peacefully.

Police said clashes broke out and protesters threw projectiles, injuring three officers who had cuts, swelling, burns and bruises.

RELATED Mississippi judge dismisses charges against man tried 6 times for slayings

Daniel Prude died in March 30, one week after police detained him during what the man's family described as a mental health episode. Police body-worn camera footage of Daniel Prude's encounter with officers was released this week.

The video prompted outcry by the Prude family and activists, who said the RPD should be better trained to handle mental health crises. Others linked Daniel Prude's death to other police-involved killings of unarmed Black men.

Rochester Mayor Lovely Warren on Thursday suspended seven police officers involved in the encounter.

RELATED Jacob Blake pleads not guilty in May domestic incident

"Mr. Daniel Prude was failed by our police department, our mental healthcare system, our society and he was failed by me," she said. "Daniel Prude's death has proven yet again that many of the challenges that we faced in the past are the same challenges that we face today."

Daniel Prude's arrest came March 23 after his brother, Joe Prude, called police to alert them about the mental health crisis.

Officers discovered Daniel Prude walking down the street without any clothes on. They alleged he broke windows at a business on the same street.

Witnesses described his actions as erratic before officers' arrival.

Video footage shows Daniel Prude complied with officers when they told him to lie on the ground and put his hands behind his back to be handcuffed.

After that, though, he appears to become agitated and attempts to stand up, particularly after they put what's known as a "spit sock" on his head. Police said they used the covering because he repeatedly spat at them and told them he had coronavirus.

RELATED Suspect in Portland killing shot dead by police after pulling gun

Officers then restrained him by leaning on his head, back and feet as he was face-down on street.

One officer can be seen in the video leaning on Daniel Prude's head for more than 2 minutes, during which time the latter stopped moving and speaking.

He was hospitalized after he stopped breathing and died one week later of complications from "asphyxia in the setting of physical restraint," according to an autopsy report.

The Monroe County Medical examiner ruled the death a homicide and said Daniel Prude's "excited delirium" and ingestion of low levels of PCP played a factor.

The video footage of Daniel Prude's arrest and subsequent death were reminiscent of that of George Floyd, who died May 25 in Minneapolis after a former police officer kneeled on his neck for more than 8 minutes. His death sparked protests across the globe against police brutality and racial bias.

Protesters march for social justice The Surrogate's Court building exterior remains vandalized while Occupy City Hall protests continue outside City Hall in New York City on June 30. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo Hundreds have been gathering in a park near City Hall for over a week to demand stripping the New York Police Department of $1 billion in funding as the City Council prepares to vote on a city budget. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo Occupy City Hall protests continue in a park outside City Hall. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo Actress Cynthia Nixon wears a protective face mask when she joins Occupy City Hall protests. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo A young boy and his father look over display of teddy bears with the message, "we deserve a future free of racial injustice" in Los Angeles on June 28. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo Lowriders fill the streets near City Hall to protest the criminalization of cruising, George Floyd's murder, Latin rights and police brutality and accountability in Los Angeles. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo Demonstrations and other activities continue across the nation, targeting systemic racism and police brutality. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo Protesters march to St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson's home in St. Louis on June 28. The protesters are asking for Krewson to resign after reading names and addresses of those who have different ideas on how the police department should look, during her daily Facebook update. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo A man holding a semi-automatic rifle yells at protesters walking past his house en route to Krewson's home. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo A large crowd of protesters yells outside Krewson's home. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo Vanessa Mnobu of Frederick, Md., participates in a demonstration at Black Lives Matter Plaza in Washington, D.C., on June 27. Photo by Leigh Vogel/UPI | License Photo A woman jumps rope during a The Chocolate City Experience & Black Lives Matter D.C. Collab gathering at Black Lives Matter Plaza. Photo by Leigh Vogel/UPI | License Photo Demonstrators hold hands at Black Lives Matter Plaza as protests, demonstrations and gatherings have taken place daily since the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis on May 25. Photo by Leigh Vogel/UPI | License Photo From left to right, Clearance Thompson, Jendaya Heredia and London Williams protest at Black Lives Matter Plaza near the White House in Washington, D.C., on June 25. Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI | License Photo Elijah Liskin, 17, of Denver, sits on a barrier at Black Lives Matter Plaza near the White House. Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI | License Photo Signs cover the fence blocking Lafayette Park near the White House. Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI | License Photo A visitor looks at signs on the fence surrounding Lafayette Park. Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI | License Photo Peaceful protesters march toward Black Lives Matter Plaza in Washington, D.C. Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI | License Photo Metropolitan Police protect St. John's Episcopal Church at Black Lives Matter Plaza near the White House. This is the church where President Donald Trump posed with a Bible in a controversial photo opportunity. Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI | License Photo Protesters raise their fists at Black Lives Matter Plaza near the White House. Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI | License Photo Demonstrators march toward Black Lives Matter Plaza. Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI | License Photo Protesters gather near a construction site for a new storage facility in Bethesda, Md., on Thursday. They argue that the remains of African Americans are located on the site. Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI | License Photo The construction site seen here is where protesters say Montgomery County and developers "are digging up our ancestors, who were kidnapped from Africa, enslaved, tortured and raped" and want Montgomery County Executive Marc Elrich to halt the construction. Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI | License Photo A protester holds up a painting of George Floyd near City Hall in New York City on Thursday. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo A protester takes a nap near City Hall. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo A protester paints a sign. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo