Sept. 3 (UPI) -- The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell by 800 points Thursday afternoon, leveling off after an early slide on Wall Street.

The fall, paired with negative turns on the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite, follows what had been record-setting gains in stocks despite the coronavirus pandemic. The S&P fell nearly 3.5% in afternoon trading while the Nasdaq tumbled 4.7%

Advertisement

The Dow fell 2.75% as big-tech stocks took a rare beating. Apple showed a roughly 6.5% loss in afternoon trading, followed by Microsoft's 5.5% loss while Google dropped 4.85%.

The stock market appeared to have ignored the pandemic and economic struggles with the S&P 500 soaring up more than 55% since March and the Nasdaq jumping almost 70%. The Dow increased more than 50% over that time as well.