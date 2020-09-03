Sept. 3 (UPI) -- Another 881,000 U.S. workers have filed for new unemployment benefits, the Labor Department said in its weekly report Thursday.

The report listed the new claims for the week ending Aug. 29, a decrease of 130,000 from the previous week. It listed the unemployment rate at 9.1%.

Thursday's report also revised up last week's claims by 5,000.

The department said there are 13.3 million continuing claims, which lag initial claims by a week.

Thursday was just the second time since the start of the pandemic that the number of new claims was under 1 million. The only other time was Aug. 13.

The report comes ahead of the department's August jobs report on Friday. Most analysts expect it to show about 1 million jobs were added last month.

ADP and Moody's Analytics said in their monthly report Wednesday 428,000 jobs were added in August.