Sept. 2 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump and Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden will both speak at events Wednesday in North Carolina and Delaware.

Trump will visit Wilmington, N.C., to commemorate the 75th Anniversary of the formal end of World War II aboard a decommissioned battleship, the White House said.

He will tour the Battleship North Carolina and honor Wilmington, N.C., as the first American World War II Heritage City under a program created last year.

Trump is scheduled to speak at the event at 2 p.m. EDT.

The Natural Resources Management Act of 2019 calls for the secretary of the interior each year to designate at least one U.S. city an "American World War II Heritage City." Wilmington, N.C., will be the first.

Cities are evaluated based on criteria that include its contributions toward securing victory in the European and the Pacific theaters during the war and efforts to preserve World War II history.

Wilmington was the home of the North Carolina Shipbuilding Company, where workers built more than 200 military vessels. The battleship North Carolina, commissioned in 1937, took part in every major naval offensive in the Pacific area of operation and earned 15 battle stars.

RELATED Trump appeals to evangelicals with claim of religious liberty under threat

Biden is also planning to give a speech Wednesday in Wilmington -- the one in Delaware -- at about 1:15 p.m. EDT. Both cities are named after Spencer Compton, a British statesman who was the first Earl of Wilmington.

First, the Democratic nominee will receive a briefing from a group of education experts about reopening U.S. schools safely amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

After the briefing, Biden's remarks from the Delaware city will examine the federal response to the health crisis and criticize Trump's push to reopen schools nationwide -- in some cases, amid surging cases and against the advice of health experts.

Biden's speech will include details of his plan to reopen schools safely. Jill Biden, a college professor, will also be at the briefing. Sylvia Mathews Burwell, president of American University and former Health and Human Services secretary, and Linda Darling-Hammond, the president of the California State Board of Education, will also participate.

"Donald Trump is determined to instill fear and divide us, but what he doesn't understand is that fear never builds the future -- hope does," Biden tweeted Wednesday.

"Too many classrooms are empty because of President Trump's continued and willful failure to offer a meaningful plan to address COVID-19," senior Biden campaign adviser Symone Sanders said.

"President Trump has no plan. Instead, he thinks that a fear-mongering campaign stoking violence is going to help him."