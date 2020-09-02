Sept. 2 (UPI) -- A result of the COVID-19 pandemic, far fewer U.S. workers feel satisfied with their personal health and safety at work, a new Gallup survey showed Wednesday.

According to the poll, 65% of respondents said they're satisfied with safety at their workplace -- a 9 point decline from last year and the lowest recorded by Gallup since 2001 (also 65%). The last time it was lower was 1999 (63%).

"The coronavirus has temporarily, if not permanently, transformed the way most Americans work," Gallup wrote. "In general, the changes have not significantly altered the way employed Americans view their jobs, with the exception of a decline in satisfaction with their physical safety at work.

"This decline was perhaps unavoidable given how contagious the coronavirus is, and is the case even though many employers are taking precautions to keep their employers safe."

The greatest year-to-year decline in satisfaction was seen among workers who earn less than $75,000 (down 17 points), non-college graduates (-16) and men (-14). There was no change among college graduates (71%).

"Many white-collar workers have shifted to full-time remote work during the pandemic," Gallup noted. "As might be expected, workers who are now working primarily or entirely from home are generally satisfied with their physical safety conditions -- 74% say they are.

"In contrast, 61% of those who indicate they are working mostly or completely outside their home are satisfied."

The survey found that satisfaction was mostly steady in other aspects of the workplace. More Americans (+5 points) said they're satisfied with the recognition they receive at work and their employers' retirement plans.

Gallup polled more than 500 U.S. adults in all 50 states and Washington, D.C., for the survey, which has a margin of error of 5 points.