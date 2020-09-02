Sept. 2 (UPI) -- Former Vice President Joe Biden and the Democratic Party announced Wednesday they raised $364.5 million in August, a single-month record funded mostly by small-dollar donations.

The explosion in funding came in the roughly three weeks after Biden selected Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., as his running mate. The campaign reported raising $50 million in the three days after his announcement.

The August figure is more than twice what Biden raised in July -- $140 million.

"That figure blows me away," Biden said in reaction to Wednesday's announcement.

He praised the fact that some $200 million of August's donations were small and made online. More than 1.5 million contributed to the campaign for the first time last month.

"More than anything, these numbers humble me," Biden said, according to NPR. "Even in a global recession, working families set aside some money to power this campaign, and a little bit added up in a big way."

President Donald Trump's campaign hasn't revealed its August numbers, but in July outraised Biden with $165 million.

CNN reported Democrats finished July with $294 million in the bank compared to $300 million for the Republican National Committee.

Moments from the virtual Democratic National Convention License Photo Former Vice President Joe Biden accepts the Democratic Party's nomination for president Thursday on the final night of the 2020 Democratic National Convention. The nomination follows a 50-year career in politics for Biden. UPI Photo | Joe Biden, joined by his wife, Jill Biden, said "This is a life-changing election that will determine America's future for a very long time. Character is on the ballot. Compassion is on the ballot. Decency, science, democracy. They're all on the ballot." UPI Photo | License Photo New York entrepreneur Andrew Yang, who had also run a primary campaign for president, addresses the final night of the convention on Thursday. UPI Photo | License Photo Sen. Tammy Duckworth of Illinois appears on the final night of the convention. Duckworth had been a finalist to be Biden's running mate before Sen. Kamala Harris was selected. UPI Photo | License Photo Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms, addressing the convention Thursday, had also been considered as a running mate for Biden. She said, "We know how important it is that we elect real servant leaders, leaders like Joe Biden and Kamala Harris -- people of honor and integrity, who hold justice close to their hearts and believe that the lives of my four Black children matter." UPI Photo | License Photo Former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg, who also ran a primary campaign for president, addresses the convention Thursday. UPI | License Photo Sen. Cory Booker of New Jersey, another former presidential candidate, addresses the convention Thursday. UPI Photo | License Photo Former South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg addresses the convention. "Every American must now decide: Can America be a place where faith is about healing and not exclusion? Can we become a country that lives up to the truth that Black Lives Matter? Will we handle questions of science and medicine by turning to scientists and doctors? What will we do to make America into a land where no one who works full time can live in poverty?" Buttigieg had also run a primary campaign for president. UPI Photo | License Photo License Photo Harris accepts the Democratic Party's nomination for vice president on Wednesday, the third night of the Democratic National Convention. She is the first Black and South Asian woman to be on a major party ticket. Harris spoke from Delaware , presidential nominee Joe Biden's home state. UPI Photo | Many convention speakers are giving their remarks via video from their homes. UPI Photo | License Photo From left to right, Douglas Emhoff, Harris, former Vice President Joe Biden and Jill Biden gather onstage in Delaware after Harris accepted the Democratic Party's nomination for vice president. UPI Photo | License Photo Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers prepares to speak during the third day of the Democratic National Convention. Pool Photo by Stephen Voss/UPI | License Photo License Photo Former President Barack Obama addresses the third night of the convention from Philadelphia, where the U.S. Constitution was written. "Over eight years, Joe was the last one in the room whenever I faced a big decision," Obama said. "He made me a better president. He's got the character and experience to make us a better country." UPI Photo | Former Rep. Gabrielle Giffords addresses the convention Wednesday. UPI Photo | License Photo Billie Eilish performs on Wednesday. Other scheduled performances include John Legend, The Chicks, Billy Porter and Jennifer Hudson. UPI Photo | License Photo Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, who lost to President Donald Trump in 2016 even though she won the popular vote, emphasized the importance of voting during her address to the convention on Wednesday. UPI Photo | License Photo Joe Biden is seen in a video feed from Delaware being applauded by his wife, Jill Biden, and his grandchildren after winning the votes to become the Democratic Party's 2020 nominee for president during the second night of the convention on Tuesday. Pool Photo by Brian Snyder/UPI | License Photo License Photo Former President Bill Clinton called Biden "a down-to-earth, get-the-job-done guy" at the second night of the convention, speaking online from his home. UPI Photo | Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York addresses the second night of the convention as she seconds the nomination of Sen. Bernie Sanders for president. Sanders gained enough delegates to be nominated, but not enough to beat Joe Biden for the party nod. Pool Photo by Brian Snyder/UPI | License Photo Convention secretary Jason Rae directs the roll call vote of the states as delegates cast their votes for former Vice President Joe Biden to become their 2020 nominee for president. Pool Photo by Brian Snyder/UPI | License Photo License Photo Former first lady Michelle Obama said in her address on the first night of the convention that President Donald Trump is "the wrong president for our country." UPI Photo | Live video feeds are managed in the control room in Milwaukee, where the live event would've been held. Pool Photo by Morry Gash/UPI | License Photo Monday night's theme was "We the People," and centered around solutions for the coronavirus pandemic, social and racial equality, and climate change. Pool Photo by Scott Olson/UPI | License Photo Rep. Gwen Moore speaks during the first night of the convention. Moore, a Democratic from Wisconsin's 4th district, which includes Milwaukee, was the only one to speak live from the Wisconsin Center on Monday. Pool Photo by Scott Olson/UPI | License Photo