Sept. 2 (UPI) -- Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden on Wednesday said he would direct the Federal Emergency Management Agency to provide funding for all K-12 students returning to school amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Speaking from Wilmington, Del., he said he considers students' return to school a national emergency.

"This year, we are facing the most difficult circumstance, and we are seeing an awful lot of heart and a lot of grit from our educators, our students, to try to rise to the occasion here," Biden said. "But our government hasn't come up to that bar. They haven't shown much grit at all

"President [Donald] Trump may not think this is a national emergency, but I think going back to school for millions of children and the impacts on their families and the communities is a national emergency.

The former vice president blamed the Trump administration's handling of the COVID-19 pandemic for delays in returning all students to in-class learning this fall.

"Let me be clear: If President Trump and his administration had done their jobs early on with this crisis, American schools would be open and they would be open safely. Instead, American families all across this country are paying the price for his failure, his administration's failures."

President Trump has failed to address COVID-19 - and now our students and educators are paying the price. Tune in as I discuss my plan to safely and effectively reopen schools: https://t.co/ntofl4zV7v— Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) September 2, 2020

Most U.S. schools shuttered in March in response to the growing spread of the virus, which has infected some 6.09 million people in the United States and killed 184,000.

The daily case rate in the United States peaked in April at just shy of 40,000 and was on the downward trajectory in late May and June before states began lifting stay-at-home orders and loosening other mitigation efforts. The daily case rate peaked again in late July at close to 80,000 before sliding to 43,200 on Tuesday, according to Johns Hopkins University.

Biden laid out a five-part plan to reopen schools in July, calling for Congress to pass an additional $34 billion in funding to help the process. He warned schools in regions experiencing spikes in COVID-19 cases shouldn't rush to reopen, but Trump has encouraged all students to return to in-person learning in an effort to jumpstart the economy by helping some parents return to work.

The former vice president's wife, Jill Biden, meanwhile, kicked off her back-to-school tour at Shortlidge Elementary School in Wilmington on Tuesday. The former college and high school teacher spoke with educators at the school about mental health and teaching during the pandemic.

She told those gathered that she understood what it was like as a teacher to have classroom decisions made by non-educators.

"Most of all, Joe knows that the best policies don't come from politicians, they come from educators like you," the former second lady said. "You're the professionals, you know what works and what doesn't work. And Joe is going to listen."

