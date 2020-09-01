The retailer said a membership in the new program will cost shoppers membership program will cost $12.95 per month, or $98 per year. File Photo by Ken Wolter/Shutterstock/UPI

Sept. 1 (UPI) -- Retail giant Walmart announced a new membership program Tuesday in a bid to compete with Amazon Prime for online shoppers.

The program, Walmart+, will offer unlimited free delivery, discounts and access to a "Scan and Go" app that lets shoppers skip the checkout line at physical stores.

The membership program will cost $12.95 per month and will begin Sept. 15.

"We are a company committed to meeting our customers' needs," Janey Whiteside, Walmart chief customer officer, said in a statement. "We've designed this program as the ultimate life hack for them.

"Walmart+ will bring together a comprehensive set of benefits where we see the greatest needs from our customers."

By comparison, Amazon Prime costs $12.99 per month.

"Shopping should fit customers' needs, not the other way around," Whiteside added. "We have always been a champion for the right item at the right price, but now ... we have the right shopping solutions at the right time, too."