Three masked children are seen riding scooters on a sidewalk in New York City on Monday. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 1 (UPI) -- The United States recorded another 34,000 COVID-19 cases on Monday -- a decline from the previous day and the fewest in more than two months, data from Johns Hopkins University showed Tuesday.

Research at the university's Center for Systems Science and Engineering showed 33,900 cases on the final day of the August, the lowest one-day total since June 22.

The total number of new U.S. cases for the month of August, according to the data, was about 1.47 million -- an average of about 47,300 cases per day -- and there were nearly 30,000 deaths.

Since the start of the pandemic, Johns Hopkins data showed, there have been 6.031 million cases and 183,600 deaths. About 600 patients died Monday, the fourth straight day of fewer than 1,000.

In California, Gov. Gavin Newsom signed a bill that grants tenants who have lost income because of the pandemic another five months before they must start paying rents in full again.

The measure, passed after acrimonious debate as the state Legislature raced to meet a midnight deadline, protects tenants from eviction over missed rent from March through August. Back rent will be converted into civil debt, which landlords can pursue in small claims court next year.

Tenants, however, are still responsible for paying 25% of their total rent between September and January. if they can't meet that obligation by February, landlords are then allowed to file eviction notices.

Newsom signed the measure shortly before midnight Tuesday.

"California is stepping up to protect those most at-risk because of COVID-related nonpayment, but it's just a bridge to a more permanent solution once the federal government finally recognizes its role in stabilizing the housing market," he said. "We need a real, federal commitment of significant new funding to assist struggling tenants and homeowners in California and across the nation."

In Iowa, the athletics department at the University of Iowa shut down workouts Monday for all sports after dozens of positive tests last week.

"We have made the decision to pause voluntary and mandatory workouts until after Labor Day," Dr. Andrew Peterson, the university's head team physician, said in a statement. "We remain confident in our overall process, including testing, contact tracing and daily health screening."

The university reported more than 500 student cases Friday.

A White House Coronavirus Task Force report written Sunday and obtained by The Des Moines Register warned that Iowa has the country's most virulent outbreak and recommends that bars in 61 counties be closed.

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds ordered bars closed in six counties last week.

Despite the upsurge in cases, Iowa State University in Ames said it's proceeding with plans to allow 25,000 football fans to attend the Cyclones' Sept. 12 home opener.

"Our staff has strategically reassigned all seat locations using current Cyclone Club giving levels, priority points within those levels and taking into account location and/or price, to create improved social distancing," ISU Athletics Director Jamie Pollard wrote in a letter to fans.