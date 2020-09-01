Sen. Ed Markey, D-Mass., is seen walking inside the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., on January 22, 2018. Tuesday, he faces a primary contest from Rep. Joe Kennedy III. File Photo by Erin Schaff/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 1 (UPI) -- A record numbers of voters are expected to cast a ballot Tuesday for primary contests in Massachusetts that include a high-profile race for the U.S. Senate.

State officials expect as many as 1.3 million ballots will be cast -- many of which will be mail ballots, which are being used for the first time in the state's primary history.

Massachusetts official William Galvin said more than 768,000 Democratic ballots and 88,000 Republican ballots had already been received by Monday. The record for a primary is 900,000, set in 2006.

Voters may have to wait until Wednesday for results due to the high number of mail ballots, Galvin said.

"I'm hopeful that it's not going to delay the process in any extraordinary way, but it is more complicated," he told reporters Monday. "It is very cumbersome because we have a great amount of paper that's already been received."

The main focus is the Democratic contest between incumbent Sen. Ed Markey and Rep. Joe Kennedy III. Kennedy, 39, is the grandson of former Sen. Robert Kennedy and grandnephew of former President John Kennedy.

Whoever wins Tuesday's contest will be heavily favored to win the general election on Nov. 3.

Markey, 74, served in the House for 37 years before winning a special Senate election in 2013 to replace John Kerry, who'd left to become President Barack Obama's secretary of state. Markey has the support of Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren and New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

Kennedy has earned an endorsement from House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and has matched Markey in campaign fundraising.

Though the two candidates agree on many policy issues, the contest is being closely watched as an indicator on whether Democratic voters will continue to express a preference for a new generation of party leaders.

Primaries are also being held Tuesday in four of Massachusetts' nine congressional districts, including Kennedy's 4th District, where a crowd of seven Democrats are seeking the nomination for the seat.

Another Democratic contest pits Rep. Richard Neal, who's represented the state's 1st District since 1988, against Alex Morse, a 31-year-old mayor of Holyoke, Mass.