National home prices were 5.5% higher in July than they were the same month last year, according to CoreLogic.

Sept. 1 (UPI) -- Home prices nationwide soared in July at their fastest annual growth rate in nearly two years, a new CoreLogic report shows.

"The one-two punch of strong purchase demand -- bolstered by falling mortgage rates, which dipped below 3% for the first time in July -- and further construction of for-sale inventory has driven upward pressure on home price appreciation," the report said.

Home prices in July were 5.5% higher than the same month a year ago, across the nation, including distressed sales, according to the report. The home prices were also up 1.2% from a month ago.

"Low-prices homes are sought after and have had faster annual price growth than luxury homes," CoreLogic Chief Economist Frank Nothaft said in the report. "First-time buyers and investors are actively seeking lower-priced homes, and that segment of the housing market is in particularly short supply."

The median existing home price for all housing types in July was $304,100, up 8.5% from the previous year, as prices rose across the nation, according to the National Association of Realtors.

Existing-home sales still rose 8.7% in July from the same month last year. First-time buyers accounted for 34% of existing-home sales in July, down from 35% in June and up from 32% the prior year, the NAR reported.

Existing-home sales also rose 24.7% in July from June, according to the NAR.

"The housing market is well past the recovery phase and is now booming with higher home sales compared to pre-pandemic days," NAR Chief Economist Lawrence Yun said in a statement. "With the sizable shift in remote work, current homeowners are looking for larger homes and this will lead to a secondary level of demand even into 2021."

CoreLogic economists estimated in the report that the home price growth will slow by July 2021 with anticipated elevated unemployment rates next year, which will lead to an increase in sales of distressed homes with some homeowners unable to make mortgage payments.

Markets that depend heavily on the local tourism economy and where the job market continues to struggle because of the pandemic, such as Las Vegas, are expected to be especially hard hit by the home price decline. Other areas most at risk of home price decline, according to a national forecast, were Prescott, Ariz., Lake Charles, La., and Miami Beach, Fla.