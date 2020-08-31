Liberty University on Monday announced an investigation into "all facets" of university operations under former President Jerry Falwell Jr. File Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 31 (UPI) -- Liberty University on Monday announced it has launched into an investigation into its former President Jerry Falwell Jr., following his resignation.

The university said it called for Falwell Jr., the son of Liberty founder Jerry Falwell, to resign after "revelations about his past personal life came more fully to light."

"One of the leading forensic firms in the world has been retained by Liberty University's Board of Trustees to conduct a thorough investigation into all facets of Liberty University operations during Jerry Falwell Jr.'s tenure as president, including but not limited to financial, real estate and legal matters," Liberty said.

Falwell Jr., 57, announced his resignation last week citing an alleged extortion attempt by a man who had an "inappropriate personal relationship" with his wife.

Falwell Jr. said he and his wife Becki met a man who was working at a hotel where they were vacationing eight years ago and his family later included him in an investment in a local property "because he could play an active role in managing it."

He did not identify the man or comment on the nature of the relationship beyond saying he was "not involved."

Liberty had previously placed Falwell Jr. on an "indefinite leave of absence" after he posted a photo on Instagram of himself with his pants unzipped standing next to a woman whose shorts were also unzipped.