During a mandatory evacuation, Michael Taylor prepares to leave on his Harley Davidson loaded up with some of his belongings in Boulder Creek, California. File Photo by Peter DaSilva/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 31 (UPI) -- Firefighters have reached more than 60% containment on the two largest active wildfires burning in California, officials said on Monday.

The California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection announced that the LNU Lightning Complex fire was 63% contained and the SCU Lightning Complex Fire was 60% contained in its daily update.

More than 875 wildfires, sparked by 14,000 lightning strikes in the state since Aug 15., have burned more than 1.46 million acres, resulting in seven deaths -- including a helicopter pilot who died battling the Hills fire. Fires have destroyed at least 2,800 structures.

The LNU Lightning Complex, the most destructive of the blazes, has resulted in five deaths and four injuries while destroying 1,209 structures and damaging 193 more as it has burned 375,209 acres in Napa, Lake, Sonoma, Solano and Yolo counties.

Cal Fire also said the largest of the fires, the SCU Lightning Complex, has burned 383,157 acres in the counties of Contra Costa, Alameda, Santa Clara and Stanislaus, resulting in five injuries, destroying 40 structures and damaging 18 more.

One death and one injury have also been reported in the CZU Lightning Complex fire, which has burned 84,640 acres in Santa Cruz and San Mateo counties and destroyed 1,361 structures while damaging another 132.

The BTU/TGU Lightning Complex Fire in Butte, Tehama and Glenn counties has burned 59,229 acres, resulting in one injury, destroying 13 structures and damaging one more, Cal Fire said Monday.