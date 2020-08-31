Aug. 31 (UPI) -- Three people were killed and a fourth was injured when their single-engine airplane crashed at an airfield in Texas, authorities said.

The Bryan Police Department said Sunday it was securing the crash site at the Coulter Airfield in the Texas city of Bryan, which is about 100 miles east of Austin, and was awaiting the arrival of the Federal Aviation Administration to begin its investigation.

"Three people died in the crash and one person was transported to the hospital," the police department said. Neither the identities of the deceased nor that of the person injured were released.

In a statement to KBTX, the FAA identified the aircraft as a Piper PA24-250, stating it crashed before 2:30 p.m.

The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board are expected to take over the investigation on Monday, Click2Houston reported.