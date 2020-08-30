The same atmospheric set up that sparked powerful thunderstorms which led to flash flooding across Missouri, Arkansas and Oklahoma, Saturday night will continue to prompt similar threats through early week across the mid-South and the Southeast.

Little Rock, Ark., Tupelo, Miss., Memphis and Nashville, Tenn., and many others in the region have already observed 150-200 percent or more of their average rainfall through the month of August, and there is more to come.

Many of these areas just dealt with former Hurricane Laura in recent days, so the area soil is especially waterlogged as a result.

With the conditions primed across the region, Mother Nature will look to get in a few more rounds of wet weather to further tally up the rainfall totals before the end of the month.

A stalled out frontal boundary in place along a corridor from the southern Plains through the mid-South will act as a focal point for thunderstorm activity in the coming days. Through at least Monday, a series of weak storm systems will travel eastward along this boundary, further focusing potential thunderstorm activity.

Hot and humid conditions that will once again be in place across much of the Deep South will press northward, colliding with the boundary in place during the day on Sunday. This air mass will provide all of the fuel necessary for heavy rain in many areas that would rather not see anymore for a little while.

The added heat, humidity and rainfall has already put a strain on clean-up efforts in the wake of Hurricane Laura and will likely continue to do so through early week.

During the day on Sunday, the main zone for expected flooding will reside across Arkansas, western Tennessee, northern Mississippi and northern Alabama, as heavy thunderstorms roll through.

The batch of showers and storms that will bring the aforementioned flood threat during the day on Sunday will begin to lift northeastward overnight, shifting the flood threat along with it. Tennessee and Kentucky, may end up under the gun for heavy rain overnight as a result. Although the thunderstorm coverage will diminish overnight across northern Mississippi and Alabama, there may still be a thunderstorm or two on the prowl that could lead to localized flooding issues.

Areas all along the stagnant boundary will continue to face a threat for heavy rain right into Monday as well. Areas farther east across the Virginias and perhaps as far north as southern Pennsylvania, will begin to have heavy rain spread overhead.

This will only be one of the areas of focus for thunderstorm activity, as another weak storm system will ride along the boundary in place.

Another area meteorologists will be honing in on during the day on Monday will be across the southern Plains. Atmospheric ingredients for severe thunderstorms are expected to be in place across this zone, so a threat for damaging wind and hail will exist on top of the threat for flooding. Some of this thunderstorm activity is expected to continue an eastward of southeastward trek through Monday night into Arkansas and portions of the Deep South.

Mother Nature will be reluctant to give this zone a break even after Monday, as the threat for heavy rain and thunderstorms could continue into Tuesday and Wednesday. For areas that observe multiple rounds of heavy rain through this time frame, a serious flood risk may evolve by midweek.