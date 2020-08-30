Aug. 30 (UPI) -- One man died in a shooting during demonstrations that involved a caravan of Donald Trump supporters and a counter-protest by various groups late Saturday night.

It was the 94th night in a row of protests against systemic racism and police brutality.

Advertisement

Portland police said the man was shot around 8:45 p.m. after most of the Trump caravan had left downtown. And police didn't say whether his death was related to the protests but next to the body was camouflage gear with infidel and thin blue line patches, which commonly indicate support for law enforcement. He reportedly wore a hat with a Patriot Prayer logo, which represents a far-right group.

Groups on both sides were getting heated with each other just before the shooting, a witness told KOIN-TV.

A vehicle rally in support of President Donald Trump began at 4 p.m. near Clackamas Town Center. Pickuop trucks had American flags, "Thin Blue Line" flags and Trump 2020 flags.

Demonstrators were urged to come armed, but not carry their firearms openly.

Earlier Saturday night, police police posted on Twitter there is a "political rally is caravanning throughout downtown Portland. There have been some instances of violence between demonstrators and counterdemonstrators. Officers have intervened and in some cases made arrests.

RELATED Prosecutors charge 74 with crimes related to Portland protests

People were asked avoid downtown because of traffic.

For three weekends competing groups have clashed downtown.

On Aug. 15, one person fired shots inside a parking garage.

On Sunday morning, Trump posted on Twitter: " great National Guard could solve these problems in less than 1 hour. Local authorities must ask before it is too late. People of Portland, and other Democrat run cities, are disgusted with Schumer, Pelosi, and thier local "leaders". They want Law & Order!"

Trump criticized Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler.

"Wheeler is incompetent, much like Sleepy Joe Biden," Trump tweeted. "This is not what our great Country wants. They want Safety & Security, and do NOT want to Defund our Police!"