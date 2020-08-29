Trending Stories

Authorities find 39 missing children in Georgia operation
FDA expands emergency use authorization for remdesivir
COVID-19: Nevada man appears to be first in U.S. infected twice
Far-right activists in Sweden burn Koran, sparking riots
COVID-19: Thousands protest Berlin lockdown, global cases near 25M
Protesters march against police brutality on anniversary of MLK speech
