President Donald Trump signs a pardon for Alice Marie Johnson who was sentenced to life in prison for a 1996 drug trafficking conviction. Pool Photo by Anna Moneymaker/UPI | License Photo

Alice Marie Johnson smiles after President Donald Trump pardons her sentence during a ceremony in the Oval Office of the White House on Friday. Pool Photo by Anna Moneymaker/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 28 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump pardoned Alice Johnson on Friday, two years after granting her clemency for a life sentence she received as a non-violent drug offender.

Johnson was in Washington, D.C., to participate in the Republican National Convention, where she praised the president's compassion.

Advertisement

"I just told her. We didn't even discuss it," Trump told reporters in the Oval Office on Friday.

"We just -- you were out there. I saw you in the audience last night, and I asked the folks if you could bring Alice over. We're going to give a full pardon. We're going to do it right now. That means you have been fully pardoned. That's the ultimate thing that can happen. That means you can do whatever you want in life and just keep doing the great job you're doing."

Johnson served 22 years in a federal prison in Aliceville, Ala., for a first-time drug offense. Her case has been described as an extreme example of harsh, mandatory-minimum drug sentencing that emerged in the 1980s and 1990s.

Her case drew Trump's attention in 2018 after reality television star Kim Kardashian campaigned on her behalf, even visiting the White House to speak with the president about criminal justice reform.

Johnson, an ordained minister, is also a playwright, mentor, counselor, tutor and a companion for suicidal inmates, and did not commit any disciplinary infractions in two decades in prison.

RELATED Prosecutors charge 74 with crimes related to Portland protests

She offered praise for the Trump administration's actions on criminal justice reform during her speech Thursday night at the convention.

"My transformation was described as extraordinary. Truth is, there are thousands of people just like me who deserve the opportunity to come home," she said.