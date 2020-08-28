Aug. 28 (UPI) -- Authorities have indicted 17-year-old Kyle Rittenhouse on five charges, including two homicide charges, for a shooting that left two people dead and a third injured during a protest in Wisconsin earlier this week.

Rittenhouse of Antioch, Ill., was arrested Wednesday and indicted as an adult on charges of being a fugitive from justice and first-degree intentional homicide, for shooting three people, two fatally, in Kenosha a day prior during protests that erupted against racial inequality and police brutality after a police officer shot Jacob Blake in the Wisconsin city on Sunday, leaving him paralyzed.

Advertisement

Prosecutors filed the new complaint Thursday in Kenosha County Court charging Rittenhouse with one count of first-degree intentional homicide, one count of reckless homicide, one count for attempted homicide, two counts of recklessly endangering safety and a misdemeanor charge of possession of a dangerous weapon while under the age of 18.

Charges in the complaint accuse the Illinois resident of fatally shooting Joseph Rosenbaum, 36, and Anthony Huber, 26, and injuring Gaige Grosskreutz, 26, with an AR-15-style rifle before midnight Tuesday near the Civic Center Park where protesters had congregated.

According to the complaint, Rittenhouse was charged with reckless homicide for shooting Rosenbaum multiple times in a parking lot before shooting Huber who had attempted to disarm the teenager, for which he has been charged with first-degree intentional homicide.

Graphic video of the shooting captured on a cellphone shows Rittenhouse running down the street after having allegedly shot Rosenbaum as people run after him. While fleeing, Rittenhouse falls, at which point Huber attempts to yank the rifle from the teenager who shoots him. Huber takes a few steps before collapsing to the street.

Rittenhouse's lawyer, John Pierce, defended his client in a statement Thursday night, stating he was acting in self-defense.

"This was classic self-defense and we are going to prove it. We will obtain justice for Kyle no matter how hard the fight or how long it takes," Pierce said.

RELATED Christchurch shooter sentenced to life