Protesters gather near the Washington Monument on the National Mall in Washington, D.C., on June 6 to rally against racism and police violence nationwide following the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis. A large rally and march will be staged on the historic site Friday. File Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 28 (UPI) -- Tens of thousands of people are expected to descend on the National Mall in Washington, D.C., Friday for a march against police brutality that's timed to take place on the anniversary of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.'s famous "I Have a Dream Speech."

Organized by the Rev. Al Sharpton's National Action Network, the NAACP, the National Urban League and the Hispanic Federation, Friday's march will begin at the Lincoln Memorial before moving to the Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial.

The event will include speakers from civil rights leaders and the family members of those killed by police -- they will deliver remarks from the same spot where King gave his famous address 57 years ago on Aug. 28, 1963.

Organizers dubbed the event the "Commitment March: Get Your Knee Off Our Necks," a reference to the death of George Floyd on May 25. He died after a police officer subdued him by kneeling on his neck for more than 8 minutes.

Among those expected to speak are the families of Breonna Taylor, Eric Garner, Trayvon Martin, Ahmaud Arbery and Floyd, as well as attorney Benjamin Crump; civil rights and political leaders such as Martin Luther King III, Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee, D-Texas, Democratic National Committee Chairman Tom Perez; and singers George Clinton, Tyrese and Ne-Yo.

The main program will begin at 11 a.m. EDT. A pre-program will start at 8 a.m. and the march will commence at 1 p.m.

The National Action Network said Friday's march aims to bring attention to police brutality nationwide and call for law enforcement reforms and accountability. Organizers are also seeking to encourage people to fill out the census and vote in the November presidential election.

"For 401 years there were plenty knees on the necks of Blacks who came to this country. Meet us in Washington on August 28, 2020 as we honor the anniversary of the March on Washington and demand America get its knee off our necks!" Sharpton said in a Twitter post in June announcing the event.

Organizers have encouraged residents from states with high COVID-19 rates to stay home and participate in local events or watch online.

