An empty Las Vegas Boulevard is seen on March 29 near the New York, New York Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas, Nev. File Photo by James Atoa/UPI | License Photo

The Mirage Hotel and Casino is seen virtually empty on March 26 following the arrival of the coronavirus pandemic, on Las Vegas Boulevard in Las Vegas, Nev. File Photo by James Atoa/UPI | License Photo

An empty Las Vegas Boulevard is seen on March 29, in the early weeks of the coronavirus pandemic, in Las Vegas, Nev. At left are the Excalibur Hotel and Casino and New York, New York. On the right is the MGM Grand. File Photo by James Atoa/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 28 (UPI) -- MGM Resorts said Friday it will start laying off nearly 20,000 furloughed employees next week.

In a letter to employees, MGM President and CEO Bill Hornbuckle blamed the coronavirus pandemic for ongoing problems nationwide with the gambling and hospitality industry.

Advertisement

Hornbuckle said about 18,000 workers will be laid off.

MGM owns some of the Las Vegas' best-known properties, including the Bellagio, Mandalay Bay, MGM Grand, New York New York and the Mirage -- in addition to casinos and hotels in Michigan, Mississippi, New Jersey, New York, Ohio and Washington, D.C.

MGM has about 63,000 people in its global workforce.

"I understand the impact this will have on these employees and their families," Hornbuckle said. "Nothing pains me more than delivering news like this. [The] leadership team is working around the clock to find ways to grow our business and welcome back more of our colleagues."

MGM Resorts also said, however, it will extend health benefits for laid off workers through September. Employees rehired before the end of the year will retain their seniority, it added.

Tourism in Las Vegas fell by more than 60% in July, the first full month Nevada casinos were allowed to reopen following the COVID-19 outbreak.

The Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority said there were no conventions last month and hotel occupancy was down by more than half compared to July 2019.