Keith Nelson kidnapped, raped and strangled a young Kansas girl in 1999. His attorneys argued that the government doesn't have a prescription for the drug it will use to execute him Friday. File Photo courtesy attorney for Keith Nelson

Aug. 28 (UPI) -- A death row inmate is again set to be executed Friday for raping and killing a young girl more than 20 years ago, after a federal appeals court dismissed a late stay.

In a one-page ruling late Thursday, the three-member U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit threw out an earlier order by District Judge Tanya Chutkan that halted the federal government's plans to put Keith Dwayne Nelson to death.

Chutkan ruled earlier Thursday that the federal government must, by law, have a prescription for the drug it plans to use for the lethal injection -- the sedative pentobarbital. Chutkan agreed with Nelson's attorneys that using the drug without a prescription is a violation of the Food, Drug and Cosmetic Act.

With little explanation, however, the appellate panel vacated Chutkan's injunction and cleared the way for Nelson to become the fifth federally-executed inmate this year.

U.S. Attorney General William Barr resumed federal executions last month after a 17-year hiatus. The first four were Daniel Lewis Lee (July 14), Wesley Purkey (July 16), Dustin Honken (July 17) and Lezmond Mitchell (Wednesday).

Nelson, 45, pleaded guilty to the Oct. 12, 1999, kidnapping, rape and murder of a 10-year-old girl whom he abducted while she was rollerblading in front of her Kansas home.

Defense attorneys have argued Nelson was denied effective legal counsel at trial and the jury sentenced him to death without hearing of mitigating circumstances, including "severe organic brain damage," mental illness and physical and sexual abuse as a child.

If his execution is not stayed again, Nelson will die by lethal injection Friday at the federal corrections facility in Terre Haute, Ind.

