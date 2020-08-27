President Donald Trump will be the highlight of the fourth and final night of the Republican National Convention on Thursday. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 27 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump is expected to formally accept his renomination Thursday, the final night of the Republican National Convention.

He's expected to headline Day 4 of the event, which begins at 8:30 p.m. EDT and will air on several television stations and stream online. Trump will speak from the South Lawn of the White House.

In addition to the president, Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson; Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell; Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark.; House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy; Rep. Jeff Van Drew, R-N.J.; Ivanka Trump, the president's senior adviser; Ja'Ron Smith, the president's deputy assistant; Ann Dorn, widow of slain police Capt. David Dorn; Debbie Flood, president of Melron Corp.; Rudy Giuliani, the president's personal attorney; Franklin Graham, president of Samaritan's Purse; criminal justice reformer Alice Johnson; Carl Mueller and Marsha Mueller, parents of slain Islamic State hostage Kayla Mueller; and Dana White, president of the Ultimate Fighting Championship.

The event, which began Monday and was scheduled to end Thursday, has been largely virtual. Some small, official business has still taken place in Charlotte, N.C., which was selected to host the convention this year.

After some last-minute wrangling to attempt to move the convention to Jacksonville, Fla., the GOP settled on keeping Charlotte as its base, but severely limiting the number of in-person events that take place there.