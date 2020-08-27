Walmart said a joint bid would "meet expectations" of users and U.S. government regulators. File Photo by Alex Plavevski/EPA-EFE

Aug. 27 (UPI) -- Walmart said Thursday it's joining a bid by Microsoft to buy Chinese video-sharing app TikTok, increasing competition for a sale ahead of a ban in the United States set to take effect next month.

Walmart said it's interested in the possibility of becoming part owner of the platform.

Advertisement

"We believe [it] could add this key functionality and provide Walmart with an important way for us to reach and serve omnichannel customers as well as grow our third-party marketplace and advertising businesses," the company said.

"We are confident that a Walmart and Microsoft partnership would meet both the expectations of U.S. TikTok users while satisfying the concerns of U.S. government regulators."

RELATED Trump administration expands restrictions on Huawei

Tech firm Oracle is also interested in buying TikTok's United States, Canadian, Australian and New Zealand operations.

Earlier Thursday, TikTok CEO Kevin Mayer told employees he's stepping down due to fallout of the dispute between the Trump administration and the Chinese government.

President Donald Trump ordered that the app will be banned in the United States if no U.S. company buys TikTok by Sept. 15. The administration says the app is a security threat because user data could be accessed by the Chinese government.

TikTok responded with a lawsuit this week.

"In recent weeks, as the political environment has sharply changed, I have done significant reflection on what the corporate structural changes will require, and what it means for the global role I signed up for," Mayer said of his decision to quit.

"Against this backdrop, and as we expect to reach a resolution very soon, it is with a heavy heart that I wanted to let you all know that I have decided to leave the company."

TikTok hired Mayer less than four months ago and also made him chief operating officer. He was previously an executive at Disney.

"We appreciate that the political dynamics of the last few months have significantly changed what the scope of Kevin's role would be going forward, and fully respect his decision," a TikTok spokesperson said.