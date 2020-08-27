Mayer said his decision is related to the dispute between the Chinese government and the Trump administration. File Photo by Alex Plavevski/EPA-EFE

Aug. 27 (UPI) -- TikTok CEO Kevin Mayer told employees he's stepping down because the video-sharing company has become the subject of new tensions between the United States and China.

Mayer said his decision was related to the fallout of the dispute between the Trump administration and Beijing.

President Donald Trump banned the app in the United States this month after publicly pushing for the Chinese company to be sold to U.S. tech giant Microsoft. The administration says the app is a security threat because user data could be accessed by the Chinese government.

TikTok responded with a lawsuit this week.

"In recent weeks, as the political environment has sharply changed, I have done significant reflection on what the corporate structural changes will require, and what it means for the global role I signed up for," Mayer said of his decision to quit.

"Against this backdrop, and as we expect to reach a resolution very soon, it is with a heavy heart that I wanted to let you all know that I have decided to leave the company."

TikTok hired Mayer less than four months ago and also made him chief operating officer. He was previously an executive at Disney.

"We appreciate that the political dynamics of the last few months have significantly changed what the scope of Kevin's role would be going forward, and fully respect his decision," a TikTok spokesperson said.