The Museum of Modern Art is seen during an open house preview in New York City on October 10, 2019, just after the museum was renovated. It would close in March due to the coronavirus pandemic. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 27 (UPI) -- New York City's Museum of Modern Art reopened to the public Thursday, more than five months after it shuttered in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Museum officials said tickets for the museum, which normally cost up to $25, will be free for its first month after reopening. MoMA closed March 12 due to the spread of the virus, which severely hit New York City in the spring.

Advertisement

"We have been carefully preparing for the reopening of The Museum of Modern Art for months, to ensure the safe return of our staff and visitors, and we are ready to welcome everyone back to our recently expanded and reimagined museum," said Glenn Lowry, the David Rockefeller director at MoMA.

"With new safety protocols and procedures in place, our audiences can continue to enjoy an unparalleled experience of our collection galleries and exhibitions and, we hope, find solace and inspiration here."

To begin allowing visits, the museum implemented a series of new measures to limit the spread of the novel coronavirus.

-- All visitors must reserve timed-entry tickets in advance of their visit using the MoMA.org website.

-- No more than 100 visitors per hour may enter the institution, about 25% of its normal capacity.

-- All visitors over the age of 2 must wear a face covering, with free masks available upon entry.

-- Visitors must undergo temperature and bag checks, and there will be no bag or coat checks.

-- The museum will be encouraging all staff and visitors to social distance inside.

-- Hand sanitizer dispensers have been placed throughout the museum as well as plexiglass barriers at ticketing and points-of-sale desks.

-- The museum won't be issuing physical audio guides, but digital audio guides will be available via visitors' own mobile devices.

-- On-site dining will remain closed.

Moments from the open house press preview of new MoMA in NYC The newly renovated Museum of Modern Art is nearly 170,000 square feet. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo The newly renovated Museum of Modern Art is 170,000 square feet. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo Museum of Modern Art. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo Museum of Modern Art. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo Museum of Modern Art. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo Museum of Modern Art. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo Museum of Modern Art. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo Museum of Modern Art. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo Museum of Modern Art. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo Museum of Modern Art. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo Museum of Modern Art. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo Museum of Modern Art. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo Museum of Modern Art. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo Museum of Modern Art. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo Museum of Modern Art. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo Museum of Modern Art. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo Museum of Modern Art. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo Museum of Modern Art. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo Museum of Modern Art. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo Museum of Modern Art. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo Museum of Modern Art. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo Museum of Modern Art. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo