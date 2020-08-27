The Museum of Modern Art is seen during an open house preview in New York City on October 10, 2019, just after the museum was renovated. It would close in March due to the coronavirus pandemic. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Members wear face masks as they tour the Metropolitan Museum of Art on Thursday. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 27 (UPI) -- New York City's Museum of Modern Art and Metropolitan Museum of Art reopened to the public Thursday, more than five months after they shuttered in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The MoMA fully opened to all members of the public, while the Met allowed only members to enter Thursday. The latter will allow all visitors beginning Saturday and visitors to the Met Cloisters in Washington Heights on Sept. 12.

Advertisement

Both museums closed March 12 due to the spread of the virus, which severely hit New York City in the spring.

MoMA officials said tickets for the museum, which normally cost up to $25, will be free for its first month after reopening. All visitors must reserve timed-entry tickets in advance of their visit using the MoMA.org website.

"We have been carefully preparing for the reopening of The Museum of Modern Art for months, to ensure the safe return of our staff and visitors, and we are ready to welcome everyone back to our recently expanded and reimagined museum," said Glenn Lowry, the David Rockefeller director at MoMA.

"With new safety protocols and procedures in place, our audiences can continue to enjoy an unparalleled experience of our collection galleries and exhibitions and, we hope, find solace and inspiration here."

To begin allowing visits, the museums implemented a series of new measures to limit the spread of the novel coronavirus. Among the measures in place at both institutions are:

-- Reduced capacity to encourage and foster social distancing among guests and staff.

-- Face mask requirement for everyone over age 2.

-- Temperature checks prior to entering the buildings.

-- No bag or coat checks.

-- The installation of hand sanitizer dispensers.

-- On-site dining will remain closed or limited.

The MoMA has also installed plexiglass barriers at ticketing and points-of-sale desks, and halted the use of museum-issued physical audio guides.

The Met reopens in New York Pedestrians wear face masks as they walk by the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City on Thursday as the museum begins to reopen for members. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo A member has his temperature taken before entering museum. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo The Metropolitan Museum of Art will welcome all visitors back when it officially reopens Saturday. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo Previously, The Met had not been closed for more than three days in more than a century. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo A guests wears a face mask while touring the "Jacob Lawrence: The American Struggle" exhibit. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo "Edgar Degas Little Dancer Aged Fourteen" is on display as part of "Making The Met, 1870-2020" exhibit at the museum. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo "La Grenouillère" by Claude Monet is on display as part of "Making The Met, 1870-2020" exhibit at the museum. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo Members and guests wear face masks as they tour a site-specific installation by Hector Zamora, created for The Met's Iris and B. Gerald Cantor Roof Garden. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo Tasha Dwhaj takes a selfie at the Hector Zamora installation. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo A guest looks at the New York City skyline from the Gerald Cantor Roof Garden of the museum. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo