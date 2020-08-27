Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell speaks to reporters about making an emergency interest rate cut as a response to the coronavirus pandemic, in Washington, D.C., on March 3. File Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 27 (UPI) -- Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell will deliver a key speech Thursday morning at a symposium in Wyoming, in which he's expected to lay out the central bank's new approach to inflation.

The event is a monetary policy framework review titled "Navigating the Decade Ahead: Implications for Monetary Policy."

The Federal Reserve said Powell will begin discussions for a change in strategy, which has been in the planning stages for more than a year. He is expected to announce new measures to control inflation -- particularly amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Fed has maintained a 2% inflation target for years, but it has regularly come in under that target for much of the past decade. It's been an issue since even before the coronavirus crisis arrived.

Powell will deliver his remarks at the annual Jackson Hole Symposium at 9:10 a.m. EDT.