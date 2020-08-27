Aug. 27 (UPI) -- After three nights of violent protests, demonstrators were mostly peacefully in Kenosha, Wis., overnight Wednesday while Minneapolis issued a curfew for protests there -- amid ongoing unrest over the shooting of Jacob Blake.

Rallies began near the Kenosha County Courthouse but there was no violence or major arrests in the city. Two people were shot dead a night earlier and a teenage suspect was arrested for the shooting.

There were no signs of National Guard troops in Kenosha, although they had been sent to the city in case of more violence.

In Minneapolis, where George Floyd was killed by police in May, city officials imposed a curfew until early Thursday morning after rioting and looting Wednesday night.

The violence was inspired by Blake's shooting and the death of another man in Minneapolis earlier Wednesday, which authorities said turned out to be a suicide after a chase.

The National Guard was called in and Mayor Jacob Frey ordered a curfew until Thursday dawn.

Police Chief Medaria Arradondo praised local community leaders for clarifying the situation and stopping the looting.

During his speech at the Republican National Convention Wednesday night, Vice President Mike Pence promised that rioters and looters "will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law" and called for an end to the violence.