Aug. 26 (UPI) -- Day 3 of the Republican National Convention will headline Vice President Mike Pence, who's expected to deliver remarks from Fort McHenry in Baltimore.

His speech is expected to air at 10:30 p.m. EDT on several television stations and stream online.

In addition to the vice president, second lady Karen Pence; campaign adviser and Trump's daughter-in-law, Lara Trump; Sens. Marsha Blackburn, R-Tenn., and Joni Ernst, R-Iowa; Sister Dede Byrne; congressional candidates Burgess Owens and Madison Cawthorn; outgoing presidential counselor Kellyanne Conway; Reps. Dan Crenshaw, R-Texas, Elise Stefanik, R-N.Y., and Lee Zeldin, R-N.Y.; Scott Dane, executive director of the Associated Contract Loggers and Truckers of Minnesota; Richard Grenell, former acting director of national intelligence; civil rights activist Clarence Henderson; Lt. Gen. Keith Kellogg, the vice president's national security adviser; Michael McHale, president of the National Association of Police Organizations; and South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem.

The night's major speeches are expected to begin 8:30 p.m. EDT.

The event, which began Monday and was scheduled to end Thursday, has been largely virtual. Some small, official business has still taken place in Charlotte, N.C., which was selected to host the convention this year.

After some last-minute wrangling to attempt to move the convention to Jacksonville, Fla., the GOP settled on keeping Charlotte as its base, but severely limiting the number of in-person events that take place there.