A sign points to the Federal Correctional Complex, where the federal execution chamber is located, in Terre Haute, Ind., on July 15. File Photo by Tannen Maury/EPA-EFE

Aug. 26 (UPI) -- The federal government is preparing to carry out its fourth execution of 2020 in a case that raises questions about tribal sovereignty.

Attorneys for Lezmond Mitchell had filed a request for a stay Tuesday, asking the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia for more time while his clemency petition is considered. They had also requested two reprieves from the Supreme Court.

Mitchell is hoping to avoid being the first Native American to be put to death by the federal government in the modern era, and just the fourth inmate since the United States resumed federal executions last month after a 17-year hiatus.

Mitchell, 37, was sentenced to death for the 2001 murder of two Navajo people -- 63-year-old Alyce Slim and her 9-year-old granddaughter, Tiffany Lee -- on reservation land. A juvenile accomplice, who was ineligible for the death penalty, pleaded guilty and is serving a life sentence.

Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez last month asked President Donald Trump to grant Mitchell clemency, citing the tribe's stance against the death penalty. Navajo leaders argue the U.S. government shouldn't be able to execute Mitchell.

"The Navajo Nation is respectfully requesting a commutation of the death sentence and the imposition of a life sentence for Mr. Mitchell," Nez and Navajo Vice President Myron Lizer said in a letter to Trump on July 31.

"This request honors our religious and traditional beliefs, the Navajo Nation's long-standing position on the death penalty for Native Americans, and our respect for the decision of the victim's family. ... We need to address this issue to move forward in our trust of our federal partners and to continue to work on the importance of protecting our people."

Under the Federal Death Penalty Act, the U.S. government can't seek the death penalty for murder committed on tribal land unless said tribe allows it. The U.S. Attorney's Office in Arizona originally didn't seek the death penalty for Mitchell, but received pressure from then-Attorney General John Ashcroft to do so.

Defense attorneys Jonathan Aminoff and Celeste Bacchi said that since the Navajo Nation opposed the death penalty in Mitchell's case, the federal government used a "loophole" to charge him with a lesser crime -- carjacking resulting in death. This allowed the government to seek the death penalty without tribal approval.

Lawyers sought stays from the Supreme Court -- one to give courts time to consider their claim that they should be able to speak to jurors in Mitchell's trial about whether racial bias played a part in his conviction, and one to consider a dispute over the interpretation of the Federal Death Penalty Act.

The high court denied both requests late Tuesday. His execution is scheduled for Wednesday night at the federal prison in Terre Haute, Ind.

If Mitchell's execution proceeds, he'll be the fourth person put to death after the resumption of federal executions last month after a 17-year hiatus. The Bureau of Prisons executed three men -- Daniel Lewis Lee, Wesley Ira Purkey and Dustin Lee Honken -- within a span of a week.