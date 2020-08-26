The theme of the convention's first day was "Land of Promise." Pool Photo by Chris Carlson/UPI | License Photo

Patricia and Mark McCloskey, the St. Louis couple who were charged after waving guns at Black Lives Matter protesters near their property, address the first night of the convention. Photo by UPI | License Photo

A truck with a message protesting President Donald Trump is parked outside the Mellon Auditorium in Washington, D.C., where some convention events were being held. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Wearing a face mask to reduce the risk of transmission of the coronavirus, Donald Trump Jr. (R) watches his girlfriend Kimberly Guilfoyle as she pre-records her address to the convention. Pool Photo by Chip Somodevilla/UPI | License Photo

Former Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley, speaking on the first night of the convention, said Biden has "a record of weakness and failure" on international relations. Pool Photo by Chip Somodevilla/UPI | License Photo

Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C., closed the first night of the convention on Monday, declaring that Biden and Democrats want a "fundamentally different America." Pool Photo by Chip Somodevilla/UPI | License Photo

Vice President Mike Pence addresses the second night of the convention after having been officially nominated on Monday. Photo by UPI | License Photo

Sen. Rand Paul of Kentucky said he supports the president because he seeks to end wars and criticized Biden for voting for the Iraq War. UPI Photo | License Photo

Florida Lt. Gov. Jeanette Nunez spoke out against socialism in her convention speech, saying "the fabric of our nation is in peril." Pool Photo by Chip Somodevilla/UPI | License Photo

Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron criticized comments Biden made about Black voters, declaring, "I am not in chains. My mind is my own." Pool Photo by Chip Somodevilla/UPI | License Photo

The president's daughter Tiffany Trump called on young Americans to "transcend political boundaries" and vote "based on results and not rhetoric" in November. Pool Photo by Chip Somodevilla/UPI | License Photo

The president's son Eric Trump dismissed Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden as a "pushover" on the second day of the convention. Pool Photo by Chip Somodevilla/UPI | License Photo

Lara Trump, daughter-in-law and campaign advisor for U.S. President Donald Trump, declared November's vote "the most critical election in modern history." Photo by UPI | License Photo

Karen Pence, second lady of the United States, discussed art therapy for members of the military with Post Traumatic Stress Disorder. Photo by UPI | License Photo

Vice President Mike Pence declared the United States will "have law and order on the streets" on the third night of the Republican National Convention, at Ft. McHenry in Baltimore, Maryland on Wednesday, August 26, 2020. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 26 (UPI) -- Vice President Mike Pence said the United States will "have law and order on the streets" during the third night of the Republican National Convention after two people were killed in a protest in Wisconsin.

Pence referred to "violence and chaos in the streets of our major cities" as the Trump administration has sent federal law enforcement to respond to nationwide protests against systemic racism and police brutality sparked by the police-involved killing of George Floyd and renewed by the shooting of Jacob Blake.

"The violence must stop, whether in Minneapolis, Portland or Kenosha. Too many heroes have died defending our freedom to see Americans strike each other down," said Pence. "We will have law and order on the streets of this country for every American of every race and creed and color."

Pence's comments came after President Donald Trump said he planned to send more federal law enforcement officers to Kenosha in response to protests after Blake was shot in the back seven times by a Kenosha Police officer, leaving him paralyzed. On Wednesday, 17-year-old Kyle Rittenhouse and was arrested and charged with being a fugitive for justice and first-degree intentional homicide after fatally shooting two people at a protest Kenosha.

The vice president condemned the demonstrations during his speech, threatening legal action against those engaged in violence and destruction of property.

"President Trump and I will always support the right of Americans to peaceful protest," he said. "But rioting and looting is not peaceful protest. Tearing down statues is not free speech. And those who do so will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law."

Pence also offered condolences to those affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, while praising frontline workers and declaring the United States was on track to have a vaccine by the end of the year.

"After all the sacrifice in this year like no other, all the hardship, we're finding our way forward again," he said. "But tonight our hearts are with all of the families who have lost loved ones and have family members still struggling with serious illness. In this country we mourn with those who mourn, we grieve with those who grieve."

Second lady Karen Pence highlighted art therapy for members of the military experiencing Post Traumatic Stress Disorder and highlighted the work of various "heroes" amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

"In these difficult times, we've all seen so many examples of everyday Americans reaching out a hand to those in need, those who in humility have considered others more important than themselves,'" she said. "We've seen healthcare workers, teachers, first responders, mental health providers, law enforcement officers, grocery and delivery workers and farmers and so many others. Heroes all!"

President Donald Trump's daughter-in-law, Lara Trump, declared November's vote "the most critical election in modern history."

"This is not just a choice between Republican and Democrat or left and right," she said. "This is an election that will decide if we keep America America or if we head down an uncharted, frightening path toward socialism."

In addition to the vice president, other speakers included Sens. Marsha Blackburn, R-Tenn., and Joni Ernst, R-Iowa; Sister Dede Byrne; congressional candidates Burgess Owens and Madison Cawthorn; outgoing presidential counselor Kellyanne Conway; Reps. Dan Crenshaw, R-Texas, Elise Stefanik, R-N.Y., and Lee Zeldin, R-N.Y.; Scott Dane, executive director of the Associated Contract Loggers and Truckers of Minnesota; Richard Grenell, former acting director of national intelligence; civil rights activist Clarence Henderson; Lt. Gen. Keith Kellogg, the vice president's national security adviser; Michael McHale, president of the National Association of Police Organizations; and South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem.

The event, which began Monday and was scheduled to end Thursday, has been largely virtual. Some small, official business has still taken place in Charlotte, N.C., which was selected to host the convention this year.

After some last-minute wrangling to attempt to move the convention to Jacksonville, Fla., the GOP settled on keeping Charlotte as its base, but severely limiting the number of in-person events that take place there.