Aug. 26 (UPI) -- Violence during a third night of protests in Wisconsin following the police shooting of Jacob Blake has led to at least two deaths, authorities said Wednesday.

Police said a shooting occurred in Kenosha just before midnight Tuesday as Black Lives Matter protesters gathered near Civic Center Park.

Advertisement

A shooter with a long gun opened fire and struck two people, one in the head and one in the chest. They died of their injuries, authorities said. A third person was injured in the shooting.

Police are still looking for the shooter, they said.

Kenosha County Sheriff David Beth said based on video taken at the scene, authorities are confident they will find the shooter.

"I feel very confident we'll have him in a very short time," he said.

Hundreds of police officers and National Guard troops were patrolling the area.

Protests have been staged in Wisconsin and in other cities since Blake was shot in the back by police on Sunday. He remains in the hospital and his family said Tuesday he is paralyzed from the waist down.