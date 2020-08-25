U.S. Citizenship and Immigration said Tuesday it would cancel a planned furlough of 13,000 workers Sunday amid funding issues. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 25 (UPI) -- U.S. Citizenship and Immigration announced Tuesday it will cancel plans to furlough 13,000 workers scheduled for Sunday.

USCIS Deputy Director for Policy Joseph Edlow said in a statement the agency expects to be able to maintain operations through the end of fiscal year 2020, but that "aggressive spending reductions" will impact operations including naturalizations and agency contracts.

"Our workforce is the backbone of every USCIS accomplishment. Their resilience and strength of character always serves the nation well, but in this year of uncertainty, they remain steadfast in their mission administering our nation's lawful immigration system, safeguarding its integrity and protecting the American people, even as a furlough loomed before them," Edlow said.

USCIS, which is a division of the Department of Homeland Security, requested $1.2 billion in emergency funding from Congress, pledging to repay funds by placing a 10% surcharge on applications.

No bills funding the agency have passed through Congress as lawmakers and the Trump administration have clashed over how to assist the agency.

Edlow on Tuesday called on Congress to draft a long-term solution to fund the agency through the next fiscal year and beyond.

He said that while naturalization ceremonies will continue, the cost-cutting efforts will result in longer case processing times and increased adjudication for people adjusting their status and seeking naturalization.

"Averting this furlough comes at severe operational cost that will increase backlogs and wait times across the board, with no guarantee we can avoid future furloughs," Edlow said.